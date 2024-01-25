Tell Me What Surprised You The Most About Moving From One Part Of The USA To Another

The USA is so massive and diverse that traveling from one part to another feels like visiting a whole new country. It's even more jarring when you actually move from one side of the country to another and then live your day-to-day life in a whole new world.

Csa Images / Getty Images/CSA Images RF

Have you ever relocated from one coast to another? What about from one region to a different one? I want to know what the biggest culture shocks you experienced were. Are there customs from your home state that you wish your new residence would adopt?

Maybe you went from the East Coast to the West Coast and the weather was a big adjustment, but people's reactions to the weather was even more shocking. When I moved from Florida to Arizona, I couldn't believe people were putting tarps over their cars whenever they'd see a rain cloud. In Florida, we drive through hurricanes. In Arizona, they treat all rain like acid rain. I wish people would relax about rain because it's truly no big deal!

Longhua Liao / Getty Images

Perhaps you're from the Midwest and took a new job in the South. Did you find it odd when people DIDN'T say "ope" after they bumped into you?

Klaus Tiedge / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Whatever it is — I want to hear from you! Let me know in the comments or through this anonymous form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!