Tell Me Lies ' Jackson White Shares Cozy Pics After Holding Hands with Leading Lady Grace Van Patten

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Are there some hidden truths in the latest photos of Tell Me Lies costars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten?

White, 26, and Van Patten, 25, seemed to confirm their real-life relationship on Monday night after the actor shared photos himself and his leading lady enjoying the photo booth at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

One shot in particular — an especially up-close-and-personal-looking snap that was blurred out by the face-over-hands peeking emoji — sent shippers abuzz.

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten at CFDA Awards

Jackson White/Instagram

The cozy pics were after the pair held hands on the red carpet, which led many to assume they'd stepped out for the first time as an off-screen couple.

White — who coordinated with Van Patten to wear Tom Ford to Monday event — has previously praised his costar, even teasting that he'd like to start dating her.

"I have such a crush on her. … I hope [us dating] happens. I don't know," he said on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast."Our lives are built in together. It's crazy, we have so much to do together."

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

He added, "She is the f---ing coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you'll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She's 25 years old and runs a set like she's been doing this for 30 years. She's so consistent and good at this."

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Hulu's drama series Tell Me Lies shows White and Van Patten play star-crossed ex-lovers Stephen and Lucy, whose paths have cross and part during the course of eight years. The painfully toxic and manipulative relationship holds a tight grip on both Lucy and Stephen as they attempt to move forward without one another.

To say goodbye to the characters after Tell Me Lies season finale, both White and Van Patten shared a song clip on their Instagram accounts.

"In spite of ourselves" by john prine (grace and jacksons version)," Van Patten captioned the cover, created with her costar. "goodbye to lucy and stephen for now…thank you guys for making it so special."

Tell Me Lies season 1 is available to stream in full on Hulu.