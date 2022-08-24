How To Tell If Your Heart Rate Is Healthy During A Workout

Jillian Wilson
·8 min read
Everyone's heart rate looks different during workouts. Here's how to know if your range is healthy or dangerous. (Photo: d3sign via Getty Images)
Everyone's heart rate looks different during workouts. Here's how to know if your range is healthy or dangerous. (Photo: d3sign via Getty Images)

Everyone's heart rate looks different during workouts. Here's how to know if your range is healthy or dangerous. (Photo: d3sign via Getty Images)

Between Apple Watches and Fitbits, many people keep track of their heart rate during a workout. What appears on the screen for you could be completely different from the woman next to you in an exercise class. Heart rate rangesvary from person to person, which is completely normal.

Your heart rate range should be thought of as just that: a range. There’s no perfect number, stressed Dr. Peter Robinson, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of cardiology at UConn Health Medical Center.

“In general, the harder your intensity, the more you’re working out, the higher your heart rate,” he said.

But what if you notice a quickly increasing heart rate during a run or you observe that your heart rate isn’t as high as it once was? There are reasons for both of those things. Here, experts share what to know about your heart rate when you work out:

First, it’s important to understand what a healthy heart rate is for you

When it comes to a normal heart rate during a workout, it depends completely on the type of workout and the person, said Dr. Aaron Baggish, director of the cardiovascular performance program at Massachusetts General Hospital Heart Center.

“We all have an intrinsic zone that we live in — the top number [of our heart rate] is typically dictated by our age and our gender,” he said, adding that women tend to run higher than men by 10 to 15 beats per minute and that everyone’sheart rates tend to come down slowly over time starting around age30 or 35. (“It goes down a couple beats per year,” Baggish noted.)

So, a healthy maximum heart rate varies greatly in people. In a 70-year-old runner, their max heart rate during a workout could be 140 or 150 beats per minute (BPM). For an 18-year-old athlete, their max may be 200 BPM.

To determine your maximum heart rate, use a simple formula

Since there is no standard, normal heart rate, Dr. Danny Eapen, a preventive cardiologist at Emory Healthcare’s Center for Heart Disease Prevention, suggests you use a calculation ― known as the Fox formula ― to determine what is likely healthy for you.

To get your maximum heart rate, simply subtract your age from 220. So, if you’re 38, you’d subtract 38 from 220 to get your max heart rate — which would be about 182 BPM.

And during a workout, you can use this number as a baseline to determine how intense of a workout you’re doing, he said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, moderate-intensity exercise is 64% to 76% of your maximum heart rate and vigorous-intensity exercise is 77% to 93% of your max.

So, for a 38-year-old, a moderate-intensity heart rate would be roughly between 116 and 138 BPM and can be achieved through brisk walking, dancing, gardening and more.

If you do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, you’re meeting the American Heart Association’s physical activity recommendation. Those who meet the guidelines have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure — among other benefits.

But, you probably don’t want to stay in your max heart rate range for too long

Eapen added that you don’t want to keep your heart rate at its max for too long simply because you likely won’t be able to maintain it for more than a minute or two.

But, if you’re specifically training for something, you can try interval training to bring your heart rate up to (or near) its maximum and then pull back the intensity to bring your heart rate back down.

So, try running for a two-minute interval and then walking for a two-minute interval, for example. “That is the best way to help condition muscles and increase aerobic exercise capacity,” he said.

A healthy maximum heart rate decreases with age. (Photo: MStudioImages via Getty Images)
A healthy maximum heart rate decreases with age. (Photo: MStudioImages via Getty Images)

A healthy maximum heart rate decreases with age. (Photo: MStudioImages via Getty Images)

Additionally, certain factors can cause a higher heart rate when working out

According to Eapen, if you’re dehydrated, anemic or have high thyroid levels, you may notice an increased heart rate when you exercise.

People who take a pre-workout supplement can experience this, too, in addition to folks who are just starting a fitness journey. Their heart rate may trend higher initially as their body gets used to the work, Eapen explained.

“All of [these things] can raise your baseline heart rate and sort of exacerbate the exercise-related heart rate,” he said.

A heart rate that accelerates out of nowhere is worrisome

According to Baggish, it should be cause for concern if your heart rate accelerates without a good explanation.

If you’re at a light level of work and your heart rate “goes from something you can’t feel to something that feels like it’s beating out of your chest,” you should talk to a doctor, he explained. 

From there, your doctor may set you up with a heart rate monitor for your workout, which will help them determine if what you’re experiencing is worrisome. Baggish added that our own heart rate perception can be flawed, which is why monitoring from a professional is necessary before jumping to any extreme conclusions.

Additionally, Robinson added that any abrupt drop in heart rate should be addressed by a doctor, too. These abrupt drops, he noted, can happen in a matter of seconds and should trigger a conversation with a doctor.

Certain symptoms are worrisome, too

Chest tightness, extreme shortness of breath, and lightheadedness at any level of activity is concerning, Robinson said.

“That tells me you’re pushing the limits beyond [what] your heart can handle [and] outstripping your heart’s ability to compensate,” he said.

If you notice these symptoms while you work out, it might mean that you have issues with the valves in your heart or that you’re pushing too hard.

“Those are all warning signs to back off,” he said. If these symptoms go away immediately, you should just note that level of exertion was too much. But, Robinson noted, if they don’t go away or begin happening at lower levels of exertion, you need to call your doctor.

He stressed that chest pain, particularly, is a big deal. If you’re having continued chest pain, you probably want to be seen ASAP, he said. There’s a low likelihood that this will occur during or after a workout, but, if it does, you don’t want to wait to see a doctor.

Any sort of chest pain during a workout should be addressed by a doctor. (Photo: Viktorcvetkovic via Getty Images)
Any sort of chest pain during a workout should be addressed by a doctor. (Photo: Viktorcvetkovic via Getty Images)

Any sort of chest pain during a workout should be addressed by a doctor. (Photo: Viktorcvetkovic via Getty Images)

It’s important to know your healthy heart rate range to determine what is normal for you

A heart rate of 200 BPM may be fine for a 20-year-old but problematic for a 70-year-old, Baggish noted ― no matter what exercise they’re doing.

What’s normal for you depends on your age, your gender and what your body is used to. “It all depends on the intrinsic range that you live in,” he said. “Certainly, there can be heart rates that are above the normal range, and in that situation, that’s an arrhythmia,” which is also known as an irregular heartbeat and is something cardiologists worry about.

There is a direct relationship between how hard you’re exercising and your heart rate. It’s crucial to understand what is normal for you so you can spot a potential irregularity (like if your heart rate uncharacteristically soars the next time you’re on a leisurely walk) so you can alert your doctor, he said.

Instead of a specific heart rate number, pay attention to changes

When keeping track of your heart rate (and all aspects of your body’s health, for that matter), “change and patterns are probably more important than anything else,” Robinson said. 

For example, if you always do a certain amount of exercise and notice that your heart rate is increasing a lot faster than it usually does, or you’re extremely winded after your normal workout regimen, this could be a sign that something dangerous is going on, he noted.

Change of any sort is important for doctors to know about, Robinson stressed. Reporting a change in your health patterns can sometimes be the key a doctor needs to diagnose a problem.

This is potentially even more important now as many people are faced with the reality of long COVID or a bad COVID-19 infection that absolutely impacts their usual workout routine.

Overall, know what feels best to you

An increased heart rate during a workout is normal, and just because it hits a certain number doesn’t mean you’re at risk for any complications.

What’s most important is learning to understand your healthy heart rate range and how that interacts with the exercises you do most frequently.

If you’re feeling good after a heart-pumping workout and your regular fitness expectations are in line, you’re probably fine. But, if you notice irregularities, pain or anything that doesn’t fit into your normal workout, you should contact a doctor.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game