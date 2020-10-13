Telford 'shooting': Armed police respond to reports of man shot on business park

Police in Shropshire are responding to reports a man has been shot in Telford.

Officers were called to the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay at around 12.10pm this afternoon, West Mercia Police said.

“There is an increased police presence, included armed officers, in the area,” said the force.

One man was being treated by paramedics “for what is believed to be a gunshot wound,” the force added. It said the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “There is currently an increased police presence, including armed officers, in and around Horsehay as we deal with the incident.

"Our initial enquiries suggest the man has been shot at from a vehicle and we are carrying out active enquiries to locate that vehicle.”

More follows