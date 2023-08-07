Telford end-of-life nurse in Extraordinary Portraits show

Nurse Jules Lewis (left) was paired with artist Belinda Eaton for the programme

An end-of-life care nurse is to feature in a BBC series marking the 75th birthday of the NHS.

Jules Lewis, who works for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, has been matched with professional artist Belinda Eaton for the series Extraordinary Portraits.

"The whole experience has been both surreal and amazing," she said.

The portrait will be revealed in the episode broadcast on BBC One on Monday.

Comedian and actor Bill Bailey presents the six-part series which pairs NHS staff with British artists to create specially-commissioned portraits.

Ms Lewis works in bereavement support services across Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

"It's about making sure the last hours and days are the best they can be, so delivering good care to our patients and the family, and to support the staff," she said of her job.

"It's very important we get that right, it's a privileged role."

Taking part in the programme had been emotional, she explained, adding: "Everybody was really nice and supportive."

The six-part series celebrates NHS workers and is presented by Bill Bailey

The show represented "the incredible work that these people do within the NHS, so you do feel a responsibility to get it right" said artist Belinda Eaton.

She visited some of Ms Lewis's patients as part of the programme.

"Trying to sum all that up and put it in a painting was quite challenging," she said.

"Basically I just wanted to sum up her energy and put that in."

Extraordinary Portraits is on BBC One at 20:30 BST and available after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

