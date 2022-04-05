Telfar's Latest Drop Arrives in "Dark Olive"

Perfect for spring, Telfar is dropping its "Dark Olive" Shopping Bag and Logo Embossed Hat.

The Instagram-favorite Shopping Bag is bathed in the deep rich green shade and arrives in the New York brand's standard small, medium and large sizes. The latest release also includes the vegan leather Logo Embossed Hat for those who love to accessorize from head to toe.

Limited to the APAC region, Telfar’s "Dark Olive" drop is available to purchase exclusively on HBX’s online store and will be open to HBX Pro Members for the first 24 hours of launch.

Take a look at the "Dark Olive" Shopping Bag and Logo Embossed Cap in the gallery above.