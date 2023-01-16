Telfar Is Dropping Logo Wallets in 17 Colorways

Building on its cult-loved handbags, Telfar is expanding its accessory range with its first-ever logo wallets.

In true Telfar fashion, the design -- crafted with 100% genuine leather -- comes with the New York brand's recognizable T branding embossed on the front. Featuring a zipper closure, the walletc= comes with six card compartments and a large pocket to store your cash. The lineup is led by "Black" and "Chocolate" color options, followed by "Cream," "Dark Olive" and "Navy" as well as eye-catching iterations like "Highlighter Yellow" and "Green Screen."

The launch, marking one of Telfar's first of 2023, comes after the brand's ongoing collaborations with names like Eastpak, while the label introduced T Logo bucket hats and Round Circle Bag last year.

Take a closer look above and below. The Telfar Wallet will release on January 23 at 12 p.m. EST online with a price tag of $144 USD.

For more fashion news, check out Savage X Fenty's "Breakin' Hearts" collection arriving in time for Valentine's Day.