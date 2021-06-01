How Television Networks Are Celebrating Pride Month in 2021

Pride Month kicked off today, and all month long, television studios and networks — from NBCUniversal to Here TV — will celebrate and amplify LGBTQIA+ voices and stories.

Throughout the month, “Today” will cover Pride celebrations and feature guests including Bowen Yang, Indya Moore and Angelica Ross. NBC News will air “Transamerica,” a special that spotlights the legal barriers transgender people face as well as the trans lawmakers working to break them down. MSNBC anchors Jonathan Capehart, Lindsey Reiser, Kendis Gibson and Yasmin Vossoughian will spotlight LGBTQ+ stories and travel to impacted communities. Meanwhile, Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will feature Pride-related documentaries and coverage, including “No Longer a Death Sentence: How Living with HIV Has Changed 40 Years Later,” “Stonewall 50: The Rebellion!” and “Rebellion! Stonewall.” Daily news shows “The Mehdi Hasan Show” and “Zerlina” will also feature segments on the Peacock news commentary channel “The Choice.”

Also, Here TV has announced a slate of Pride Month programming, featuring seven exclusive scripted and unscripted series and films.

Read a full list of Pride Month programming below. (More programming will be added to the list as networks announce additional titles.)

“Today” (June 1, NBC News) — On “Today,” Fryer will cover how Pride celebrations are taking place this year and explore how LGBTQ+ bars across the country are reopening. Throughout the month, guests including the first gay married couple in the US, Jack Baker and Michael McDonnell, along with Bowen Yang, Indya Moore and Angelica Ross will talk about their experiences. Plus, “Today Digital” will spotlight LGBTQIA+ trailblazers including Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Cruz, Lance Bass, Lady Bunny, Hayley Kiyoko and more. “Today All Day,” the show’s 24-hour streaming channel, will also air a 30-minute special featuring important LGBTQIA+ stories, including the Tenacious Unicorn Ranch, a safe haven for trans people in Custer County, Colo.

“NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” (June 1, NBC News) — “NBC Nightly News” Sunday anchor Kate Snow will report on families with transgender children forced to relocate to new cities as more states enact restrictive laws.

“Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” (June 1, NBC News) — “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” will explore the evolution of public LGBTQIA+ support and how it has continued to change over the last 20 years, both in politics and pop culture.

“Little Bit of Color” (June 1, Fox Entertainment) — Fox released a music video, titled “Little Bit of Color,” in celebration of Pride Month. Featuring Leslie Jordan, Ronen Rubinstein, Aisha Hinds, The Simpsons’ Patty and Smithers and more, the video highlights the network’s LGBTQIA+ talent and best queer TV moments. The song featured in the video is from “Fox Entertainment Music: Volume 3,” produced by the Fox Entertainment music team.

“The News with Shepard Smith” (June 1, CNBC) — “The News with Shepard Smith” will feature reports including “Pride & The Pandemic: Small Business” and “Landmarking the First Gay Wedding,” as well as a story about a cyclist who embarked on a transcontinental bike ride to raise money for The Trevor Project, a national suicide hotline that helps LGBTQ youth, after two of his close friends took their own lives.

“CNBC Make It” (June 1, CNBC) — “CNBC Make It” will profile LGBTQIA+ leaders in politics and air interviews with Sarah Kate Ellis, the CEO of GLAAD, and Kayla Gore, a Memphis activist who builds tiny homes for trans women of color experiencing housing discrimination and homelessness.

“No Goodbyes” (June 4, Here TV) — “No Goodbyes,” premiering on June 4, is based on the true story about a gay concentration camp captive who falls in love with his Nazi guard. Written and directed by Billy Clift, the short film stars 92-year-old Holocaust survivor David Lenga.

“Slay Model Search” (June 11, Here TV) — “Slay Model Search,” the first annual Trans-exclusive modeling competition, will premiere on June 11. The series, produced by Cecilio Asuncion, will feature 20 transgender models from across the world competing for a contract with Slay Model Management, the first and only exclusively transgender modeling agency.

“Transamerica” (June 17, NBC News) — “Transamerica,” hosted by Joe Fryer, will premiere on June 17 at 8 p.m. The special will examine state laws discriminating against transgender Americans and showcase stories of trans lawmakers creating change in their communities.

“Food Fetish: Pride Edition” (June 18, Here TV) — A special Pride episode of “Food Fetish” will premiere on June 18. The episode will feature celebrity chef Susan Feniger and focus on some of the best female chefs and restauranteurs in Los Angeles.

