Television Academy And Emmy Nominees Will Pledge $2.8M To No Kid Hungry Charity

All nominated broadcast and streaming partners have committed to donating $100,000 per Emmy win throughout Sunday’s program to No Kid Hungry, a charity organization working to ensure no child misses a meal during and beyond the pandemic crisis.

In support of the donations, the Television Academy will make its own pledge of $500,000 in support of No Kid Hungry. These contributions will grant a combined $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry’s work to ensure that kids are fed during this crisis and throughout its aftermath.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards will broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC-TV.

Special guests confirmed to appear include Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Laverne Cox, D-Nice, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Tatiana Maslany, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bob Newhart, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Count Von Count of “Sesame Street,” Lena Waithe, J.J. Watt, Oprah Winfrey, and H.E.R, who will be performing during the “In Memoriam” segment.

