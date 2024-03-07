“Teletubbies” Sun Baby Jess Smith Welcomes a Daughter — and Her Name is a Sweet Nod to the Show

Smith, who was just 9 months old when she was cast in the role, shares her daughter with partner Ricky Latham

Jess Smith/Instagram; Teletubbies-Wildbrain/Youtube Teletubbies star Jess Smith welcomes baby.

The Teletubbies sun baby has a baby of her own!

Jess Smith, who joined the cast of the late 1990s hit children's television show when she was only 9 months old, welcomed her first baby with partner Ricky Latham. In January, Smith shared a picture of her baby daughter's hand on her Instagram, writing "One whole week of you ❤️," in the caption.

Later that same month, she posted a photo of Latham carrying their baby daughter down a hospital hallway. "12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents," Smith wrote.



"Please welcome Poppy Rae Latham 🩷," she added, revealing the sunny nod to Teletubbies in her daughter's middle name.

Back in October, Smith announced that she was expecting her first baby via Instagram. "When two becomes three 🩷," she captioned a strip of ultrasound photos, tagging partner Latham.

"The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby," one commenter wrote.

Smith's sweet news came a little after a year since the Teletubbies reboot was announced by Netflix. Narrated by Tituss Burgess, the series debuted in November 2022 and includes performers Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage portraying the iconic characters.

The reboot of Teletubbies features "Tummy Tales" hosted by Julia Pulo, songs that promise to get the entire family dancing along.

Despite its differences, the new series has plenty of nods to the original one — from the whimsical theme song and adorable Sun Babies to the catchphrases the characters say.

