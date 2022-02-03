Teleste: Financial statement release 2021 will be published on 10 February – invitation to press briefing
TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 3.2.2022 AT 08:30 EET
Teleste will publish its Financial statement 1 January – 31 December 2021 as a stock exchange release on 10 February 2022 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.
A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Esa Harju and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.
PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):
Date: Thursday, 10 February, 2022
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration
Advance registration requested by noon on 9 February to:
investor.relations@teleste.com
Hannele Ahlroos
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
