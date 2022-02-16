Telescopic Masts Market to reach US$ 603.1.1 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

2017-2021 Global Telescopic Masts Market Outlook Compared to 2022-2032 Forecast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales in the telescopic masts market are projected to be valued at over US$ 374.0.8 Mn in 2022, expanding at a 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Telescopic Masts Market Analysis (2021) US$ 358.7.4 Mn Telescopic Masts Market Analysis Estimated Year Value (2022) US$ 374.0.8 Mn Telescopic Masts Market Analysis Projected Year Value (2032) US$ 603.1.1 Mn Telescopic Masts Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 4.9% Telescopic Masts Market Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022) 32.4%

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), increasing usage of telescopic masts in the military sector is driving the market. Military vehicles are equipped with small portable telescopic or pneumatic masts for effective surveillance, which is expected to augment the growth in the market.

Increasing development of innovative technologies by the manufacturers is boosting sales of pneumatic telescopic masts, thereby fueling sales in the global telescopic masts.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6508

Pneumatic telescopic masts are used with the help of air pressure and erect faster than the conventional or mechanical telescopic masts, which makes them more popular among end users.

The growing requirement for telescopic masts from commercial, military, security, municipal and others sector is anticipated to bolster demand in the telescopic masts market over the forecast period.

“Increasing investments in the military sector across the globe, along with increasing adoption of pneumatic and motorized telescopic masts will continue driving sales in the market over the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By end-use, the military sector is forecast to hold over 39% of the total market share in terms of volume in 2022.

Based on product type, sales in the push-up telescopic masts segment are expected to hold over 28% of the total market share.

By load, demand in the medium duty segment is set to surge at a 4.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of height, demand in the >15 to 34m segment is expected to reach US$ 267.3 Mn by 2032 .

Sales in the U.S. telescopic masts market are projected to grow year-over-year by 3.9% in 2022.

The Germany telescopic masts market is forecast to grow at a 3.3% CAGR through 2032.

China will emerge as a lucrative market, with sales growing at a 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period.



Story continues

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6508

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia Pacific, East Asia, Middle East,

and Africa Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX,

Russia, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa, Japan, China, South Korea,

India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand. Key Segments Covered Product Type, Load, Height, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • The RATT



• Fireco US



• Hilomast LLC



• RVA Lighting and Masts



• Willburt



• Blue Sky Masts



• C&S Antennas



• Rohn Products LLC



• Mast Systems (Transdigim Inc)



• Comrod Communication Group Marine



• A2Z Security Cameras



• Channel Master



• Aluma Tower Company



• Floatgraph Mast & Trailer Solutions, LLC



• Easy Up Inc



• SERAPID Inc



• Larson Electronics Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and

Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Competition Landscape

The global telescopic masts market is moderately consolidated with key players accounting for around more than 40% of the market share. Key players are investing in product developments and the expansion of their distibution channels to improve their presence in the market.

Some of the key players in this industry include the RATT, Willburt, Mast System (Transdigim Inc.), Rohn Products Inc, Comrod Communication Group Marine, SERAPID Inc., and others

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for telescopic masts. The global telescopic masts market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product types (push-up masts, hitched masts, integrated mast trailer, push button masts and cable/belt driven masts), load (light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty), height (up to 15m, 15-34m, and 34 to 50m), end use (commercial, military, security, and municipal) and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand factors.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6508

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Magnetic Grill Market: The intensity of magnetic grill is depend on the number of gauss such as Low-intensity Magnetic Grill have Gauss value of approximately 2,500 Gauss

Digital Pump Controller Market: Digital pump controllers are designed with advanced technology of microprocessor-based system. They use electric sensors that deliver more precise data than traditional pneumatic sensors.

Coil Winding Machine Market: Digital pump controllers are designed with advanced technology of microprocessor-based system. They use electric sensors that deliver more precise data than traditional pneumatic sensors.

Robotics-Assisted Telesurgery Market: A significant learning from current healthcare situation is to be prepared for a world after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Track Mounted Gangway Market: The growing modernization in the industry and the need to optimize the process flow of loading and unloading goods for a better operational efficiency are expected to be pivotal driving factors for the growth of track mounted gangways market.

Tool Holder Collets Market: Globally the order inflow of tool holder collets is expected to be driven from increasing housing and commercial investment.

Self-Priming Centrifugal Pump Market: The growing agricultural sector and the increasing arable land in agriculture driven countries such as Morocco, India, Thailand, and Egypt are estimated to create significant opportunities for the self-priming centrifugal pumps market owing to it application in irrigation.

Rotary Encoder Market: The demand for rotary encoder for industrial end use application such as manufacturing is growing rapidly due to trending technologies such as robotics and smart manufacturing.

Oilwell Completion Tools Market: The increasing number of contracts for the construction of new offshore and onshore oil wells is projected to drive the demand for the oilwell completion tools market.

Isolator Valves Market: The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has caused in halt of the industrial and commercial organizations in majority of the Asian and European Countries.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/telescopic-masts-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/telescopic-masts-market



