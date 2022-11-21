Telephone and Data Systems' (NYSE:TDS) Dividend Will Be $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.18 per share on the 30th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Telephone and Data Systems' stock price has reduced by 39% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 174% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 13%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 30.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Telephone and Data Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.49, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Telephone and Data Systems May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Although it's important to note that Telephone and Data Systems' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Telephone and Data Systems (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

