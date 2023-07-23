Telemundo’s KVEA Sweeps All Three Newscast Categories at This Year’s L.A. Area Emmys
KVEA is clearly doing something right. The Telemundo-owned Los Angeles station, part of a duopoly with sister NBC outlet KNBC, swept this year’s key newscast categories at the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. The Spanish language station dominated the evening, winning the Emmys for evening (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.), daytime (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and morning (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.) newscasts.
KVEA had won the daytime newscast Emmy last year as well (while KTLA won evening, and KNBC won morning, in 2022).
Overall, KVEA earned eight L.A. Area Emmy awards this year, tied with local public broadcaster KCET. (That was also up from KCET’s haul of six last year.) Given the tie with KVEA, that still preserves KCET’s streak of this being the seventh year in a row that KCET won the most.
The KCBS/KCAL duopoly was next in line, with four wins, while ABC-owned KABC and cabler Spectrum SportsNet LA were next with three.
KCET had received the most L.A. area Emmy nominations this year, with 24. That was followed by KVEA, with 20, and then cable news outlet Spectrum News 1 with 14.
The 2023 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award was presented to Los Angeles Lakers broadcast analyst Stu Lantz, by former Lakers basketball player Robert Horry. The award is presented annually to “an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area.”
Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.
The 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented Saturday evening, at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, hosted by journalist Michaela Pereira. This year’s awards ceremony was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. Go here for a full list of this year’s nominees; below are this year’s winners:
Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7:00pm-12:00am
Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA
Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11:00am-7:00pm
Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA
Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4:00am-11:00am
Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6am • KVEA
L.A. Local Color
Owning the Block (Broken Bread) • KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Emily Mraz, Executive Producer; Natasha Phan, Executive Producer; Antonio Diaz, Director; Chris Low, Director of Photography; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Clara Bottoms, Producer; Tanayi Seabrook, Producer; Gia Lappe, Associate Producer
Independent Programming
Belle Vie • KCET
Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer
Education/Information
Nuestra Tierra y Su Futuro • KMEX
Crime/Social Issues
Antonio Salazar-Hobson (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
Arts
Duchamp Comes to Pasadena (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Anne Edgar, Executive Producer; David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer; Nic Cha Kim, Producer; Elizabeth Newman, Producer; Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Marley Lister, Associate Producer; Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Culture/History
Food as Resistance (Broken Bread) • KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Emily Mraz, Executive Producer; Natasha Phan, Executive Producer; Antonio Diaz, Director; Chris Low, Director of Photography; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Edgar Sardarian, Editor; Jesus Silva, Editor
Informational Series (more than 50% remote)
60 Años A Tu Lado • KMEX
Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer; Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer; Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer; Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer; Marco A Flores, Executive Producer; Arturo Quezada, Camera; Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent; Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer; Oswaldo Borraez, Host; Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent; Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer; Andrea González, Host; Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent
Informational Series (more than 50% studio)
I Was There When…. • NBCLA
Entertainment
How German Exiles Shaped Hollywood (Lost LA) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer; Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host; Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer; Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer; Angela Boisvert, Producer; Bill Dotson, Co-Producer; Matt Litwiller, Editor; Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer; Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer
Music Composition
The Migrant Kitchen: Russian Food • KCET
Jose Parody, Composer
News Series
Pizarron 52 • KVEA
Sports Special
Camino a Catar • KVEA
Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)
Backstage: Lakers “Showtime Reunion” • Spectrum SportsNet
Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)
Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Live Sports Coverage
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Sports Feature
Vin Scully’s Final Homestand (Backstage: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Brad Feig, Producer; Jose Guzman, Editor
Sports Tease
Lakers Opening Night • Spectrum SportsNet
Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer
Live Special Events – Programming
Rams Los Ángeles Celebra a sus Campeones • KVEA
Live Special Events – News
L.A. Pride Parade • ABC7
Feature Segment
Parteras” The Art of Giving Birth” (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer; Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent; Mario Marval, Editor; Alejandro Chipana, Camera; Luis Miron, Associate Producer
Information Segment
Gentrification in Chinatown (Broken Bread) • KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Emily Mraz, Executive Producer; Natasha Phan, Executive Producer; Chris Low, Director of Photography; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Ella Hatamian, Editor; Clara Bottoms, Producer
Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event
Wild Pursuit • ABC7
Entertainment News Story
The Mozart of Hip Hop (CBS2 News at 6am) • CBS2/KCAL9
Suzanne Marques, Reporter
Business/Consumer News Story
Who’s Hogging All the Parking? (NBC4 News at 4pm & 11pm) • NBC4
Josh Davis, Producer; Joel Grover, Reporter; Scott Weber, Camera, Editor
Crime/Social Issues News Story
LWOP Leadership (KCAL9 News at 8pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Art/Cultural/Historical News Story
Las Rosies (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA
Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer; Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Environment News Story
Can Fungus Reverse Climate Change? (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Health/Science News Story
Teaching The Blind To See (CBS2 News at 5pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer; Daniel Caston, Camera
Human Interest News Story
Cher Calvin Takes the Leap: Female Skydivers Soar (KTLA5 News at 5pm) • KTLA5
Cher Calvin, Reporter; Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera; Angel C. Kim, Producer; Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Investigative News Story
Food For The Homeless Thrown Out (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
David Goldstein, Reporter
Sports News Story
Vin Scully Obit (Fox11 10 O’clock News) • KTTV-TV
Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer; Jake Frahm, Editor
Short Promo – Sports
ABC7 & Rams “This Is Our City” • ABC7
Chris Gordon, Senior Producer
Short Promo – News/Topical
The Migrant Kitchen • KCET
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer
Public Service Announcement
Distracted Dining • LA36
Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer; Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer
WINS BY OUTLET
KCET 8
KVEA 8
KCBS2/KCAL9 4
KABC7 3
Spectrum SportsNet LA 3
KMEX 2
Spectrum News 1 2
Spectrum SportsNet 2
KNBC/NBCLA 2
KTTV-TV 1
LA36 1
KTLA5 1
