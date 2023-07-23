Telemundo’s KVEA Sweeps All Three Newscast Categories at This Year’s L.A. Area Emmys

KVEA is clearly doing something right. The Telemundo-owned Los Angeles station, part of a duopoly with sister NBC outlet KNBC, swept this year’s key newscast categories at the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. The Spanish language station dominated the evening, winning the Emmys for evening (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.), daytime (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and morning (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.) newscasts.

KVEA had won the daytime newscast Emmy last year as well (while KTLA won evening, and KNBC won morning, in 2022).

Overall, KVEA earned eight L.A. Area Emmy awards this year, tied with local public broadcaster KCET. (That was also up from KCET’s haul of six last year.) Given the tie with KVEA, that still preserves KCET’s streak of this being the seventh year in a row that KCET won the most.

The KCBS/KCAL duopoly was next in line, with four wins, while ABC-owned KABC and cabler Spectrum SportsNet LA were next with three.

KCET had received the most L.A. area Emmy nominations this year, with 24. That was followed by KVEA, with 20, and then cable news outlet Spectrum News 1 with 14.

The 2023 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award was presented to Los Angeles Lakers broadcast analyst Stu Lantz, by former Lakers basketball player Robert Horry. The award is presented annually to “an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area.”

Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.

The 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented Saturday evening, at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, hosted by journalist Michaela Pereira. This year’s awards ceremony was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. Go here for a full list of this year’s nominees; below are this year’s winners:

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7:00pm-12:00am

Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11:00am-7:00pm

Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4:00am-11:00am

Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6am • KVEA

L.A. Local Color

Owning the Block (Broken Bread) • KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Emily Mraz, Executive Producer; Natasha Phan, Executive Producer; Antonio Diaz, Director; Chris Low, Director of Photography; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Clara Bottoms, Producer; Tanayi Seabrook, Producer; Gia Lappe, Associate Producer

Independent Programming

Belle Vie • KCET

Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer

Education/Information

Nuestra Tierra y Su Futuro • KMEX

Crime/Social Issues

Antonio Salazar-Hobson (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Arts

Duchamp Comes to Pasadena (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Anne Edgar, Executive Producer; David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer; Nic Cha Kim, Producer; Elizabeth Newman, Producer; Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Marley Lister, Associate Producer; Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Culture/History

Food as Resistance (Broken Bread) • KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Emily Mraz, Executive Producer; Natasha Phan, Executive Producer; Antonio Diaz, Director; Chris Low, Director of Photography; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Edgar Sardarian, Editor; Jesus Silva, Editor

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

60 Años A Tu Lado • KMEX

Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer; Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer; Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer; Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer; Marco A Flores, Executive Producer; Arturo Quezada, Camera; Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent; Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer; Oswaldo Borraez, Host; Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent; Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer; Andrea González, Host; Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

I Was There When…. • NBCLA

Entertainment

How German Exiles Shaped Hollywood (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer; Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host; Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer; Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer; Angela Boisvert, Producer; Bill Dotson, Co-Producer; Matt Litwiller, Editor; Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer; Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer

Music Composition

The Migrant Kitchen: Russian Food • KCET

Jose Parody, Composer

News Series

Pizarron 52 • KVEA

Sports Special

Camino a Catar • KVEA

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Lakers “Showtime Reunion” • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live Sports Coverage

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Sports Feature

Vin Scully’s Final Homestand (Backstage: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Brad Feig, Producer; Jose Guzman, Editor

Sports Tease

Lakers Opening Night • Spectrum SportsNet

Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer

Live Special Events – Programming

Rams Los Ángeles Celebra a sus Campeones • KVEA

Live Special Events – News

L.A. Pride Parade • ABC7

Feature Segment

Parteras” The Art of Giving Birth” (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer; Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent; Mario Marval, Editor; Alejandro Chipana, Camera; Luis Miron, Associate Producer

Information Segment

Gentrification in Chinatown (Broken Bread) • KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Emily Mraz, Executive Producer; Natasha Phan, Executive Producer; Chris Low, Director of Photography; Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer; Ella Hatamian, Editor; Clara Bottoms, Producer

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

Wild Pursuit • ABC7

Entertainment News Story

The Mozart of Hip Hop (CBS2 News at 6am) • CBS2/KCAL9

Suzanne Marques, Reporter

Business/Consumer News Story

Who’s Hogging All the Parking? (NBC4 News at 4pm & 11pm) • NBC4

Josh Davis, Producer; Joel Grover, Reporter; Scott Weber, Camera, Editor

Crime/Social Issues News Story

LWOP Leadership (KCAL9 News at 8pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

Las Rosies (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA

Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer; Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Environment News Story

Can Fungus Reverse Climate Change? (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Health/Science News Story

Teaching The Blind To See (CBS2 News at 5pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer; Daniel Caston, Camera

Human Interest News Story

Cher Calvin Takes the Leap: Female Skydivers Soar (KTLA5 News at 5pm) • KTLA5

Cher Calvin, Reporter; Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera; Angel C. Kim, Producer; Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Investigative News Story

Food For The Homeless Thrown Out (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

David Goldstein, Reporter

Sports News Story

Vin Scully Obit (Fox11 10 O’clock News) • KTTV-TV

Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer; Jake Frahm, Editor

Short Promo – Sports

ABC7 & Rams “This Is Our City” • ABC7

Chris Gordon, Senior Producer

Short Promo – News/Topical

The Migrant Kitchen • KCET

Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

Public Service Announcement

Distracted Dining • LA36

Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer; Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer

WINS BY OUTLET

KCET 8

KVEA 8

KCBS2/KCAL9 4

KABC7 3

Spectrum SportsNet LA 3

KMEX 2

Spectrum News 1 2

Spectrum SportsNet 2

KNBC/NBCLA 2

KTTV-TV 1

LA36 1

KTLA5 1



