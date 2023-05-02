Telegraph readers put the Coronation Quiche recipe to the test

Telegraph reader Lucy Quicke and her Coronation Quiche recreation - John Quicke

The King and Queen have “personally chosen” a French-inspired quiche featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon to mark their Coronation.

It is expected to form the centrepiece of street parties up and down the country, as friends and neighbours flock together to celebrate the big day.

Describing the recipe as “straightforward and relatively economical”, readers joined food writer Silvana Franco in putting the Coronation Quiche recipe to the test.

So, how did the recipe fare in our readers’s kitchens? Here’s their verdict:

‘Having a quiche for the Coronation did seem an intriguing choice’

Taste rating 8/10.

Telegraph reader Lucy Quicke from Exeter wanted to see what was so special about the Coronation Quiche recipe, so she decided to make it for herself.

“Coronation Chicken was a big favourite for occasions growing up, and having a quiche this time did seem an intriguing choice!” she said.

Deviating slightly from the recipe, Lucy’s cooking preparation involved fresh spinach, dried on kitchen paper for an hour before chopping up, as she does not like the “watery frozen stuff”. For additional sweetness she swapped the broad beans, which are less liked in her family, for peas.

Lucy Quicke's Coronation Quiche - Lucy Quicke

As suggested by Silvana Franco, Lucy used an extra mature cheddar to accentuate the flavour of the quiche, bought from a traditional maker. Luckily for Lucy, “French tarragon is my mother's favourite herb, and she grows it in her herb beds, so I had easy access to that.”

For the pastry, Lucy used white spelt flour due to a wheat intolerance in her family. Using lard for the pastry went down a treat, she said: “It came together very well using the lard, butter and milk, and was the easiest spelt pastry to roll out I have ever made! I will definitely use lard again in my pastry if cooking for non-vegetarians.”

Lucy appreciated the flavour of the quiche when she tried it, which “definitely improved when served at room temperature rather than hot.”

“The pastry was flavoursome, and the peas added some small bursts of sweetness. There was a hint of tarragon in the background, but it was spinach which dominated,” Lucy said.

However, “did it feel like a special, only happens in so many decades occasion dish? I have to say, not really,” Lucy said.

‘Thanks to the King who chose it’

Taste rating: 10/10

Angela Caruso, as a quiche-lover, was excited to make the Coronation Quiche, which she said “was excellent” and sends her “thanks to the King who chose it.”

Explaining her choice of ingredients, Angela said: “For the tarragon, there is a small difference - I used the dry one because it's the only one on sale in my supermarket and I halved the dose by half a spoon.”

Angela Caruso's Coronation Quiche recreation - Angela Caruso/Angela Caruso

She continued: “I blanched the frozen broad beans for six minutes and I removed the skins. Then, I followed the recipe - the doses are right, and I only lengthened the cooking times by a couple of minutes to make them golden, but this depends on the home oven”.

Relaying her experience, Angela said she “had the opportunity to try a new taste, since I had never eaten quiche with legumes” and she was pleased because she “shares a love of simple cooking”.

Angela considers this a very easy recipe and recommends “trying it by deleting the prejudices towards this strange combination.”

‘Use less spinach and go easy on the tarragon’

Taste rating: 8/10

Reader Gigi Baron thought the Coronation Quiche recipe sounded “delicious” and is intent on making it on the day, as well as Coronation Chicken - "Queen Elizabeth II remains in my heart - it just wouldn’t be a big occasion without her.”

Telegraph reader Gigi Baron's Coronation Quiche - Gigi Baron

Gigi gave the quiche a dummy run two weeks prior to the big day, which she said turned out “great” and even “improved with age”, as “the tarragon calmed down a bit”.

“The high proportion of strong cheddar and the tarragon made it really flavoursome”, she found, although she recommends “less spinach” and to “go easy on the tarragon”.

‘Coronation Quiche is a good idea - to get people baking savoury food instead of dreadful cakes’

Taste rating: 10/10

Reader CM will also be having Coronation Chicken along with a quiche “made by me” on the day of the Coronation.

When trying her hand at making the quiche, although she said, “I cannot say I loved doing it”, she thinks the Coronation Quiche “is a good idea - to get people baking savoury food instead of dreadful cakes.”

Telegraph reader CM's Coronation Quiche - CM/CM

After one attempt resulting in a quiche-covered floor, CM’s “final, second and last and only attempt at a quiche” in her lifetime was much improved - in fact, “delicious!” she said.

“The broad beans, being soft rather than with a hard skin coating, gave a bite as potato might, and the tarragon gave such a richness. I used some Cropwell Bishop with the cheddar - Waitrose 6 matured, but the essentials range, of course! Also the eggs I love are the doz mixed sized Blacktail,” CM shared.

On whether she will indeed be making another quiche anytime soon, CM said she “might”, but “smaller and in a traditional ceramic flan dish!”

Have you made the Coronation Quiche recipe? Tell us your verdict in the comments section below