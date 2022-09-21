Telegraph readers on King Charles III: 'Our nation need have no fear for the future'

King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022 - TOM NICHOLSON/REUTERS
Britons, and indeed people from all nations, now look to see what the new monarch, King Charles III, can bring to a firmly established constitutional role.

With few expecting His Majesty to reign in the same way as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Telegraph readers have taken to the comments section, Front Page newsletter and Politics WhatsApp group to discuss their thoughts and hopes for the new King as he treads a new path.

While some readers think the new King would benefit from following in the footsteps of his late mother, who transcended political allegiances and public opinion in her dutiful service to The Crown, others believe his long and unequalled “apprenticeship” has stood him in good stead to be an effective and compassionate King.

Read on for a selection of the best discussion points and join the conversation.

‘King Charles has had plenty of time to model himself on his mother’

@Richard Elliot-Lockhart:

"I think King Charles III will make an excellent Monarch. He's had an unequalled and long apprenticeship; with plenty of time to model himself on his mother and absorb her amazing strengths and people skills. He already has her great sense of humour and keen interest in so many facets of life. Having had exposure to such a wide range of experiences, I think he will bring all this together as a very effective modernising Monarch."

@Ankit G via Front Page newsletter:

"Prince Charles’s reign will be different compared to Queen Elizabeth II’s. I wonder how the new King and the new PM will take on their new roles. When Her Majesty became Queen, she had Winston Churchill right next to her to teach and guide her, but we currently have a new Monarch and a new PM, both inexperienced in their new roles."

@R Gregory:

"'Never complain - never explain' - was his mother’s mantra; and it served her for 75 years.

"If King Charles sticks with that, he won't go far wrong. But if he starts 'explaining' he will incur, not respect - but derision."

‘Whilst he has been outspoken in the past, he is no fool’

@Mark Samuels:

"What King Charles III represents, with all his individual faults or strengths, pales into insignificance when it comes to continuity and tradition. He has a sacred duty not to abuse that trust, and I'm sure he's aware of it. The Monarchy transcends the puerile vacillations of popular public opinion. Paradoxically, it's precisely that quality in a Head of State who is above politics which prevents us from falling into the excesses of fashionable, contemporary, ideological extremism."

@Simon Robinson:

"I think King Charles recognises that the nation, and the world, are watching him closely. Whilst he has been outspoken in the past, he is no fool. I am sure he acknowledges that he is no longer free to speak as much as when he was Prince of Wales. I have hope that he will do his mother, and our nation, proud."

King Charles III watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 - BEN BIRCHALL/AFP
King Charles III watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 - BEN BIRCHALL/AFP

‘I think a slimmed down Monarchy is in line with current perception’

@Melanie Longden:

"I hope King Charles will reflect on how the unprecedented affection and respect for his mother was expressed by the people of this country. In doing so, I hope he will come to understand that we do not want a ‘reduced’, or ‘slimmed down’ monarchy. If it is to continue to occupy a meaningful place at the centre of our country, it must own that space and feel comfortable in the centre of the stage, under the spotlight - where we can all see, share and feel the majesty of a popular monarchy."

@Richard Hadfield:

"Slimming down the Monarchy is a good idea but it must be thought through carefully, as the Royal Family do play an important role when it comes to international relationships and charitable awareness. Sometimes being a bit large can help with deflection too, so this also needs to be considered."

@Colette Wyatt-Iowe:

"I think a slimmed down monarchy is in line with current perception, but may need to be revisited in line with future demands on the time and capacities of those currently involved."

‘King Charles should maintain the tradition and mystique of the Monarchy’

@Kevin Boak:

"King Charles has served his apprenticeship with distinction and already proved himself a worthy successor to his mother. As long as the tradition and mystique of the Monarchy is maintained, some judicious modernisation may be possible. However, the 'otherness' of royalty needs to be protected to guard against dumbing it down to a mere parody."

@Sandra Daniells via Politics Whatsapp group:

"The new King's reign should avoid the trap of 'modernisation' to appease the social media age, including meddling in current affairs and woke virtue signalling at all costs.

" It should be a driver for unashamed patriotism, tradition and continuity."

@Karen Wardle:

"King Charles will be a splendid king in thought, word and deed. He knows the British people and their hopes and has refined his ideas over the years as to how to achieve this to the best of his ability.

"He truly feels for his subjects and he has the determination to do what needs to be done to modernise the monarchy, as his loyal subjects would also wish! With the great service of the Queen Consort alongside the King our nation need have no fear for the future."

‘The King has shown an open and genuine warmth with his people already’

@Catriona Wellesly via Front Page newsletter:

"King Charles has had a difficult life and lived through an era of immense change. The world of his childhood is a very different world to the one we live in now. His views on the environment, for which he was widely lampooned in the past, have become rather mainstream now. I think he will be an influence for good there. The Prince's Trust and his work for underprivileged young people has also been an excellent thing and demonstrates his compassion.

"I believe he can be a force for unity and for decent values in our very diverse society. I wish him well."

@Margaret Bundock:

"Charles will be a fabulous king. Already, King Charles has demonstrated through his lifetime of work his promise of and commitment to his role as monarch. He has shown an open and genuine warmth and affinity with his people already, and l am sure this will be reciprocated. "

@Jonathan Ward: 

"Charles III will make a great King I believe. His problem has been that of a man before his time, his words are now taken seriously. A couple of decades ago and more they were not.

"He has been a far-sighted and generous Prince of Wales, using his time to do great practical good. I know he will do well, and much that is positive can come from this momentous change if we seize it."

