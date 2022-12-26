The Telegraph Culture Quiz of 2022

Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival in May
Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival in May - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Boxed in

Test your knowledge to see how addicted to your screen you were.

1 One of this year’s water-cooler shows was The White Lotus. Where was this second series filmed?

2 One of the most mauled shows of 2022 was the latest series of The Crown. Who played Charles and Diana?

3 What was the name of James Graham’s much-lauded series which reflected on the 1984-85 miners’ strike?

4 The latest series of Stranger Things resulted in a musical renaissance for which female pop star?

5 What was the name of the prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones?

Theo James and Will Sharpe in The White Lotus
Theo James and Will Sharpe in The White Lotus - HBO

Too much turkey

Guess the book, film, play or TV show based on our critics’ one-star reviews.

6 This long-awaited film sequel was described as “like being waterboarded with turquoise cement”.

7 This Channel 4 examination of cancel culture was dressed up as a game show and “was a moronic, pathetic, depressing little programme that ought to embarrass almost everyone involved.”

8 This novel by a great American man of letters was “such a shapeless mess that I wanted to scream”.

9 This duet by an ageing rock star and a troubled pop icon was described as “the most pointless pop record in history”.

10 A reggae star’s legacy was arguably besmirched by this “Rainforest Café of exhibitions”.

Who played Diana in season 5 of The Crown?
Who played Diana in season 5 of The Crown? - Netflix

Happy anniversary

Both the BBC and Channel 4 celebrated anniversaries this year. Two of the summaries below refer to non-existent programmes – but which are they?

11 A Yorkshire housewife, played by Mollie Sugden, wins a competition to inspect a new spacecraft and is accidentally beamed into space.

12 A Yorkshire housewife, played by Thora Hird, joins the Seventh-day Adventists where her straight-talking is met with derision and laughs aplenty.

13 A group of young children, some as young as five, are dressed in provocative attire, and sing sexualised pop songs of the era.

14 A group of young children are put in a playpen where they frolic with balloons and are observed by adults.

15 Homeless people go head-to-head in a series of challenges in a bid to win a luxury home.

Joe White's new play Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre this year
Joe White’s new play Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre this year - Robert Day

Coin a phrase

Name those who sadly died this year by identifying them from these quotes.

16 “I don’t believe in happy endings. Children have got to face death sooner or later.”

17 “I mean, I’m obviously not one of those people who’s so beautiful women take their clothes off when I walk into the room. I didn’t become a star overnight.”

18 “I had to [break up with him] for my sanity. It was either that or me ending up in a lunatic asylum.”

19 “I was the only Black person on the set. It was unusual for me to be in a circumstance in which every move I made was tantamount to representation of 18 million people.”

20 “My daughter used to sit and watch Murder, She Wrote. I tried to watch with her, but I fell asleep.”

Who fell asleep watching Murder, She Wrote?
Who fell asleep watching Murder, She Wrote? - CBS via Getty Images

Go fund me

In a year of swingeing Arts Council England cuts, there were winners and losers. From the descriptions of organisations, guess which ones had their funding removed.

21 Hampstead Theatre: a creative powerhouse in north London which, for more than 60 years, has been a beacon of new writing.

22 Britten Sinfonia: a world-class chamber orchestra that performs 70 concerts a year, and reaches hundreds every year in its local community.

23 Metal: a site-specific company that aims to emphasise the freedom to experiment and explore without a prescribed outcome, while encouraging conversation and collaboration.

24 Blackpool Illuminations: an annual lights festival in the Lancashire seaside town.

25 Tobacco Factory: a Bristol-based theatre space that launched The Family Sex Show where five-year-olds could explore themes around gender, sexuality, bodies, pleasure, relationships and boundaries.

World-class chamber orchestra Britten Sinfonia
World-class chamber orchestra Britten Sinfonia - Benjamin Ealovega

The gong show

26 This talented Liverpudlian actress won a Bafta for Best TV actress in a supporting role (for Help), 36 years after she was last nominated (for the thriller Mona Lisa).

27 Which celebrated children’s author made the Booker shortlist for Treacle Walker? At 88, he was the oldest-ever nominee.

28 At this year’s Olivier Awards, Best New Play went to an adaptation of a 2001 novel that won the Booker Prize. It had previously been made into a film and won four Oscars. Name it.

29 That slap, meted out by Will Smith at this year’s Oscars, was a major talking point. But, later that evening, which film did he win Best Actor for?

30 This film composer had previously won four Grammys, two Golden Globes and an Oscar. This year, thanks to his work on Dune, he won another Golden Globe and Oscar, plus his first-ever Bafta. Name him.

Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars
Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars - ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Shame on you

31 Which squeaky-clean former X Factor contestant was criticised for the lyrics on his latest album?

32 Which global rap star, who has announced his bid to stand for president, was removed from Twitter following accusations of anti-Semitism?

33 Which Hollywood actor admitted that he used to use the word “fag” to refer to a gay man, until his daughter told him it was offensive. When he revealed this, he was cancelled anyway.

34 Following this comic actor’s alleged restaurant rant, many went on Twitter to share their unpleasant experiences of him. Who is he?

35 Two American music stars used the same “ableist slur” in their lyrics. And both later amended them. Who are they?

What’s in a name

2022 was the year of the bizarre band name. Of the following, identify the two which are real.

36 Crispy Fire Engine

37 Wet Leg

38 Let’s Eat Grandma

39 can we scatter the birdseed now?

40 Latex Revolution

Who is this cultural icon?
Who is this cultural icon? - TV Times/TV Times via Getty Images

Acting up

Name these hit 2022 films from the cast lists below.

41 Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly

42 Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman

43 Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

44 Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Tom Burke, Lia Williams

45 Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton

Which film was Bradley Cooper in this year?
Which film was Bradley Cooper in this year?

Revised opinion

46 Which historical figure had her gender reassessed in a play at London’s Globe?

47 Also at the Globe, it was reported that which play by Shakespeare would be changed to make the characters appear more racist?

48 And which painting by Constable was the victim of interference at the National Gallery?

49 Leonard Bernstein’s musical version of Candide was given a trigger warning for its “anachronistic” themes. Who wrote the original novel?

50 The “male gaze” came under scrutiny at the Courtauld. Which famous painting by Manet received particular attention?

Scroll down the page for the answers…

Leonard Bernstein composed the score for Candide – but who wrote the novella?
Leonard Bernstein composed the score for Candide – but who wrote the novella? - JANEK SKARZYNSKI

Answers

Boxed in: 1 Sicily 2 Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki 3 Sherwood 4 Kate Bush 5 House of the Dragon

Too Much Turkey: 6 Avatar: The Way of Water 7 Jimmy Carr Destroys Art 8 The Last Chairlift by John Irving 9 Tiny Dancer by Britney Spears and Elton John 10 Bob Marley at the Saatchi Gallery

Happy anniversary: 12 and 14 are the rogue ones, though 14 was actually a spoof by Chris Morris of number 13.

Last words: 16 Raymond Briggs 17 Robbie Coltrane 18 Christine McVie 19 Sidney Poitier 20 Angela Lansbury

Go fund me: 23, 24 and 25 were all given money by Arts Council England. Tragically, 21 and 22 were not

The gong show: 26 Cathy Tyson 27 Alan Garner 28 Life of Pi 29 King Richard 30 Hans Zimmer

Shame On You: 31 Olly Murs 32 Ye or Kanye West 33 Matt Damon 34 James Corden 35 Beyoncé and Lizzo

What’s in a name: 37 and 38 are real. 36, 39 and 40 ought to be true but aren’t

Acting up: 41 Top Gun: Maverick 42 Licorice Pizza 43 The Banshees of Inisherin 44 Living 45 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Revised opinion: 46 Joan of Arc 47 Titus Andronicus 48 The Hay Wain 49 Voltaire 50 A Bar at the Folies-Bergère

