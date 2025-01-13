Telegraph: Chelsea ready to fund move for centre back with host of sales this month

Chelsea are potentially getting ready to fund a move to sign a new centre back this month if they can move on a host of players up for sale.

As we enter the 13th day of the January transfer window, you’d expect Chelsea to start moving things on in terms of players sales if they are going to be looking to replace any of these players.

We have been hearing some wild stories these last couple of days regarding players who only joined in the summer, now wanting to leave the club. Renato Veiga surprisingly looks like he wants out now. And we have also previously heard that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could also seek the exit door this month after only joining from Leicester City in the summer.

Players are clearly becoming annoyed with not playing as much as they want to be, which is the down side of having such a big squad.

Chelsea ready to fund move for new centre back

Axel Disasi passes the ball against Ipswich.

The Telegraph are now reporting that Chelsea could fund a move for a central defender with a host of sales this month as the club weigh up a number of options, including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi.

Bringing Guehi back wont be easy or cheap though, but the report says Chelsea are not discounting making such a move this month. Other names are on the list, including a potential loan recall for Trevoh Chalobah.

And in terms of the players who could be sold, as well as Veiga, Axel Disasi, Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, and Carney Chukwuemeka are all mentioned in the report.

Another well-known potential departure mentioned is midfielder Cesare Casadei, who looks like he could be heading back to Italy this month if a deal can be done.