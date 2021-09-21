Telegram's latest update introduces new chat themes, interactive emojis and more

Telegram messenger has introduced a wide range of features in its recent monthly update for its trusted users. According to the press release, the new features will make the user chat experience more intriguing than ever before.

Among the many features, the platform has added different chat themes with different people, a read receipt feature for Telegram Private Groups, and interactive emojis. Even an option to record live stream video chats and audio sessions with others is also included in the latest update.

Within a span of a month, this is the second major update for the Telegram app. Made to improve user experience with high utility-driven features, the new update including the following:

- Users can see detailed read receipts in Telegram groups

- Interactive emoji for enhancing best user chat experience

- Telegram is offering audio and video sessions from live streaming feature

- A wide range of multiple new themes for individual chat backgrounds

Talking about the new update, Pavel Durov, CEO and Founder, wrote on his Telegram channel blog, "This new version of Telegram also contains an important upgrade that will allow our apps to work without interruption. Until now, Telegram used 32-bit values for the identifiers of users and channels. Due to its fast growth, Telegram has been quickly approaching the maximum number of 32-bit IDs, which is about 2.1 billion".

Read Receipts in Small Groups: This update includes a big change for Telegram Groups. In order to protect users' privacy, read receipts in groups will be stored only for seven days after the message is sent.

Record Live Streams and Video Chats: Millions of communities regularly host live events for unlimited viewers on Telegram. With this new feature, admins are allowed to record Live Streams and video chats to publish them for those who missed the live sessions.

Chat Themes: Telegram is now offering eight new themes which users can apply to specific private chats. Each of these new themes display beautifully animated backgrounds, colourful message bubbles, and exceptional background patterns.

Interactive Emoji: A new way of sharing emotion in real-time has been introduced by Telegram. For this feature, users need to send a single emoji to private chats and then click on the animated emoji following which a full-screen effect will show.

