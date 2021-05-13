Telefonica Brasil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) _ Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $172.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao paulo-Sp, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period.

Telefonica Brasil shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIV

The Associated Press

Latest Stories