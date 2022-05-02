Teleflex to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 20, 2022

Teleflex Incorporated

WAYNE, Pa., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host an Analyst & Investor Day on Friday, May 20, 2022 in New York City. Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, will be joined by members of the Company’s Leadership Team and Expert Panelists. A live webcast of the event presentations will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.



2022 Analyst & Investor Day Agenda Overview:

9:00 a.m. Registration and Breakfast

10:00 a.m. Presentations

Section 1: A Foundation for Durable Growth

Section 2: Deep Dive into Select Growth Drivers

Section 3: Financial Objectives: 2023 - 2025



1:30 p.m. Presentations and Webcast Conclude. Live Attendee Breakout Sessions with the Leadership Team.

2:30 p.m. Event Concludes



A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at teleflex.com . A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

ABOUT TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, QuikClot®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836



