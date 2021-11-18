Teleflex Earns Top Spot in MedReps Best Places to Work 2022 Ranking

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has announced it was named a winner in the MedReps.com Best Places to Work in Medical Sales 2022 survey, earning the Number 1 spot for large companies and making this the fifth consecutive year the company has been on the list.



MedReps surveyed over 2,300 medical sales professionals, asking responders to rank their most desirable medical device companies and to rank the qualities and values most important to medical sales reps. In this year’s results, pay, leadership and culture ranked among the most important considerations in selecting an employer.

“We are pleased to receive this award, which reflects our strong culture and core values,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Teleflex’s people are passionate about driving innovation and servicing our customers to help positively impact the health and quality of people’s lives every day. I’m very proud of how well our team has executed over the past year.”

“Teleflex employees are committed to putting people at the center of all we do,” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Teleflex. “From our comprehensive employee programs to our employee referral and retention plans, we strive to make Teleflex a great place to work. We don’t take any of these votes for granted and are grateful for all of our highly engaged employees around the globe.”

To learn more about the MedReps Best Places to Work 2022 Report, click here.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

