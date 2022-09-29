Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies.
The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk.
Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me, the exchange confirmed to CoinDesk, adding that more details on the investment will be released in the coming weeks.
The Spanish telecommunications company also has its own NFT marketplace on the Polygon blockchain that is initially integrated with MetaMask.
To develop projects in the metaverse, Telefónica also recently closed deals with companies such as Qualcomm, with which it will explore opportunities in the product and service segment in the metaverse.