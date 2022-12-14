Telecoms bosses see need for consolidation in Italy mobile sector

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia Pietro Labriola, who leads Italy's biggest telecoms group, said on Wednesday that the Italian mobile market needed consolidation.

His sentiment was echoed by the head of the Italian unit of French telecoms company Iliad, Benedetto Levi, who said that the group, already present in Italy, was ready to play an active role in any consolidation process in the Italian telecoms sector.

Labriola and Levi were speaking at an industry event in Rome.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

