Telecom Power Systems Market to hit $15 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Telecom Power Systems Industry is expected to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by expansion of telecom infrastructure in rural areas.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Telecom Power Systems Market was estimated at USD 5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $15 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The rising adoption of hybrid telecom power systems by operators to develop wireless broadband networks in rural areas is expected to drive industry growth. High-quality wireless network technologies can obviate the need for expensive copper and fiber optic cables to deliver broadband connectivity. For instance, Polar Power Inc., a leading company in DC generators, delivered USD 1.3 million in backup generators for a rural telecom operator in the United States to create a high-speed wireless broadband network across 14 states.

Furthermore, the growing number of data centers that require continuous power supply in order to provide a better client experience is expected to contribute to telecom power systems market development. For example, the United States recorded approximately 2,700 centers in 2021. These data centers use telecom power systems to ensure continuous operation since power outages in data centers can result in significant financial losses as they disrupt the operations of numerous businesses that rely on these data centers.

Favorable characteristics of outdoor telecom power system

The outdoor telecom power system segment accounted for USD 4 billion in 2022. The equipment is designed to withstand extreme climate conditions and external environmental hazards, including water and dust. Such characteristics of these systems that make them ideal for outdoor sites with low electrical grid reach to provide diverse power inputs, including AC and DC power supply, are expected to promote industry expansion by end of 2032.

High reliability of DC power systems to fuel product demand

The DC power technology type is estimated to account for 64.5% share of the telecom power systems market by 2032. DC-powered systems are widely used to support important electronic loads in corporations and telecommunications infrastructures. They are also more robust to variable energy demands. DC-powered systems have longer battery backup durations, with contemporary batteries providing more than 10 hours of standby. Such features should increase the product acceptance rate over the forecast period.

Growing demand for advanced telecom power systems by data centers

The data centers application is projected to observe 10% growth through 2032, attributed to the increasing need for highly dependable power systems with minimal downtimes by data centers in business communications. Furthermore, due to the variety of operating conditions, data center power systems are very complicated and require effective failure-prevention technologies to prevent major hardware damage. These benefits are projected to supplement the overall industry growth.

Proliferation of digitalization across several businesses in Middle East & Africa

MEA telecom power systems market is poised to witness 8.3% growth rate between 2023 and 2032. The extensive digitalization of businesses such as telecom, BFSI and manufacturing is the most favorable factor promoting regional industry development. Countries in the Middle East region have the highest internet and smartphone penetration worldwide. The scarcity of energy and utility resources in Africa is causing power shortages in various industries, including telecom. This is thereby influencing the demand for these systems in African countries.

Strategic product launches by leading participants to shape industry outlook

The telecom power systems market includes some of the prominent companies such as Alpha Technologies (EnerSys), Corning Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corporation, Eltek (Delta Electronics, Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Myers Power Products, Schneider Electric, and ZTE Corporation. To strengthen their offerings and maintain their market position, these organizations are focused on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

