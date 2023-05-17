Telecom group Iliad's sales jump as subscriber numbers grow

By Augustin Turpin

(Reuters) - French telecom group Iliad reported a 13% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales on Wednesday as subscriber numbers grew in France, Italy and Poland, the three countries it is active in.

The company, which billionaire Xavier Niel took private two years ago, posted consolidated revenue of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the first quarter, up from 1.9 billion euros a year earlier.

"In our three host countries, we are consolidating our leading position in the attraction of new subscribers. And we are actively preparing for the future everywhere, tapping into new markets, particularly on the B2B (business-to-business) market," CEO Thomas Reynaud said in a statement.

Iliad saw its total number of subscribers rise by 615,000 in the three months to the end of March, with nearly half coming from Italy.

The group, which entered the Italian fixed-line broadband market in January after shaking up the country's mobile market with its low-cost offer in 2018, reported 22,000 new broadband subscribers in the country. Mobile customers increased by 282,000.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)