IT and Telecom Expert Emmanuel Greciet Joins ERP Success Partners as CFI Suite™ Program Director

ERP Success Partners

A senior director with more than 30 years of experience in the North American, European and Middle Eastern markets, Emmanuel Greciet is ready to help leading ERP consulting firm ERP Success Partners evolve into a SaaS provider for the Contract Furniture Industry.

Emmanuel Greciet joins ERP Success Partners

A senior director with more than 30 years of experience in the North American, European and Middle Eastern markets, Emmanuel Greciet is ready to help leading ERP consulting firm ERP Success Partners evolve into a SaaS provider for the Contract Furniture Industry.

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERP Success Partners is pleased to announce that Emmanuel Greciet has joined its team as CFI Suite™ Program Director. ERP Success Partners is part of the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider and SuiteCloud Developer Network programs with coverage in North America (NA), and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). With its software bundle developed in-house, CFI Suite™ enables contract furniture dealers manage their entire companies on a single and unified business system. CFI Suite™ will eventually help them to improve their efficiency and scalability while decreasing operational costs and increasing profitability.



Based in Montreal, Greciet has been working in the global IT software and telecommunications industry for the last 30 years. His past job roles focused on both cloud and on-premises software; hardware; or a combination of both. Most recently, Greciet was Chief Service Officer at an ERP and CRM consultancy.

To his new role as ERP Success Partners’ CFI Suite™ Program Director, Greciet brings a passion for helping companies have optimal software and hardware implementation experiences. He knows that achieving that goal requires the right combination of professional services, support, and documentation. He also has deep experience working with R&D, product line management and contractual teams, all of which play integral roles in the success of an ERP implementation.

“At ERP Success Partners, I saw an opportunity to help transform the company from a service focus to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider,” said Greciet. “Our goal is to have a software product that our contract furniture customers can readily license, deploy, and use.”

Story continues

“In 2023, we’ll be modifying a portion of the organization to be more product-focused and making sure all of our internal teams align to that goal,” said Greciet, who is impressed by ERP Success Partners’ founding partners clear vision for the future and ready to help them achieve those goals.

“Mark Rhyman and Serghino Felix, both Partners at ERP Success Partners, have very clear visions around where they want to take the company in the future and want to make sure the global workforce is well prepared to make those shifts,” said Greciet. “They already have over 15 years of experience in NetSuite and the contract furniture ecosystem and are now ready to make their next move by developing a SaaS offering designed specifically for contract furniture dealers.”

About ERP Success Partners

Our leaders have spent the past 15 years working with Oracle NetSuite which gives us first-hand knowledge on how powerful the system can be and how it can benefit our customers. Headquartered in Canada and with a wider geographic presence in the United States of America, France, Mauritius and Philippines, we are able to better serve our clients with a strong value promise. Recently nominated among the Global Top-3 ‘Microvertical Solution Provider of the Year,’ we take pride of our varied backgrounds which bring an abundance of experience and expertise. Our vision brings us to transform businesses to maximize efficiency using NetSuite as their preferred and final cloud-based solution.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9855e36-59e9-47dd-bb04-8f0294b33bb4

CONTACT: marketing@erpsuccesspartners.com



