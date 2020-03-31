Should You Like Telecom Digital Holdings Limited’s (HKG:6033) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Telecom Digital Holdings Limited (HKG:6033) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Telecom Digital Holdings:

0.35 = HK$130m ÷ (HK$690m - HK$315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Telecom Digital Holdings has an ROCE of 35%.

Does Telecom Digital Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Telecom Digital Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.8% average in the Electronic industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Telecom Digital Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Telecom Digital Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:6033 Past Revenue and Net Income March 31st 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Telecom Digital Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Telecom Digital Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Telecom Digital Holdings has total assets of HK$690m and current liabilities of HK$315m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Telecom Digital Holdings's ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Telecom Digital Holdings's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Telecom Digital Holdings shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

