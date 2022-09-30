Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the tele-intensive care market are INTeLeICU, Philips (VISICU), Apollo TeleHealth Services, Inova, Advanced ICU Care, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Banner Health, Eagle Telemedicine, Cerner Corporation, SOC Telemed, Teleicucare, iMDsoft, CEIBA-TELEICU, and Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center.

The global tele-intensive care market is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2021 to $4.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.4%. The tele-intensive care market is expected to grow to $8.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.



The tele-intensive care market consists of sales of tele-intensive care by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a telemedicine technology used in an intensive care unit (ICU) setting.Tele-intensive care is defined as remote technology that connects patients in distance intensive care units (ICUs) through real-time audio, visual, and electronic means, through which health information is exchanged from one site to another via electronic communications to track a patient’s clinical health status with off-site clinical resources.



In order to improve clinical outcomes in patients’ health conditions remotely, it involves offering care to critically ill patients and successfully treating ICU patients.



The main types of tele-intensive care are centralized models, decentralized models, and others.The centralized model market consists of the sale of tele-intensive care that is used for critical care and full-time bedside care.



Centralized models Tele-Intensive Care is the presence of integrated clinical information systems and analytics to improve mortality and length of stay as well as staff acceptance for patient populations. The various types of components include hardware, computer systems, and software that are majorly adopted by various types of management such as intensivist, open, co-managed, open with a consultant, and others



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tele-intensive care market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regon in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the tele-intensive care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the tele-intensive care market.Chronic diseases are generic terms for a large group of diseases that can affect any part of the body, which can then invade adjoining parts of the body and spread to other organs, leading to causes of death.



Tele-intensive care is utilized in continuous monitoring, long-distance device assessment and management (pacemakers, defibrillators), and chronic patient monitoring, among others.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.



Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases among the population is expected to propel the growth of the tele-intensive care market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the tele-intensive care market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for healthcare systems in order to provide better and more advanced facilities to patients.



For example, in August 2021, Wipro GE Healthcare, an India-based joint venture between General Electric Company and Wipro Enterprises Limited, introduced the remote monitoring solution for Tele-ICU, along with the Centricity High Acuity Critical Care Solution (CHA-CC) to connect Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals for managing and caring for patients across ICUs in a single hospital building as well as spread across locations. This technology will help healthcare professionals provide advanced consultation and care to their critically ill patients remotely.



In July 2020, DISH Network Corporation, a US-based telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, acquired InTouch Health for a deal amount of $154.6 million. The acquisition is intended to strengthen the businesses by connecting the care experience across in-patient, outpatient, and home care settings, ensuring greater access to high-quality care and better health outcomes. InTouch Health is a US-based company operating in virtual care hospitals and health systems across the globe.



The countries covered in the tele-intensive care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

