Telangana: Short film director held for harassing female playback singer by creating fake social media accounts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The cybercrime unit of Telangana Police arrested a cyber offender, who allegedly harassed a woman by creating fake social media profiles using her identity credentials.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Medikayala Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru and short film director.

"The case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. The accused was arrested on Friday and has been sent to judicial custody," the police said.

The police have seized one mobile phone which was used for the commission of the offense.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father.

The complainant in his complaint stated that his daughter, who is a famous playback singer in the Telugu Film Industry, noticed that some unknown person created a film production company on her name displaying her pictures as a logo and further created social media accounts on her name using her pictures.

The accused Medikayala Naveen Kumar saw the victim in an interview and joined her fan page on Facebook and started to like and comment on every post on that page.

Later, he started a YouTube channel on her name by keeping her photo as the logo, and after a week he started a film production company on the victim's name where he uploaded web series videos, album songs, short films, etc. Later he even planned to make a big-screen movie where he wanted to add the same logo.

On learning all this, the victim had urged the accused to stop such activities, but he denied and instead forced her to give a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for continuing this.

Later, he created different social media profiles using her name and pictures and even released short films on YouTube with derogatory content, the police said. (ANI)