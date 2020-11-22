Telangana reports 873 new COVID-19 cases

Representative image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): As many as 873 new COVID-19 cases, 1,296 discharges, and 4 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Telangana, state Health Department.

The total count of coronavirus cases increased to 2,63,526 including 2,50,453 discharges and 1,430 deaths while the active cases currently stand at 11,643 in the state.

Currently, there are 9,345 people under home or institutional isolation in the state.

As many as 41,646 samples were tested for the pathogen while a total of 51,34,335 samples were sent for evaluation till now.

Whereas, India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)