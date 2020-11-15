Telangana reports 661 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15, (ANI): Telangana reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,57,374 in the state.

According to the Telangana Health Department, 1,637 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in the state during the same period.

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 2,57,374 including 2,40,545 discharges, and 1,404 fatalities. The active cases currently stand at 15,425.

The case facility rate stands at 0.54 per cent in the state while the recovery rate stands at 93.46 per cent. About 70 per cent cases belong to asymptomatic category.

As many as 12,899 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

With 41,100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count has crossed eighty-eight lakh mark, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare (MoFHW) on Sunday. (ANI)