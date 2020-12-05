Telangana reports 596 new COVID-19 cases

Representaive Image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Telangana reported 596 COVID-19 cases and three deaths till 8.00 pm on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,72,719, the state's Health Department said on Saturday.

According to the state's Health Department, a total of 2,61,028 people have recovered from the viral infection, while 1,470 succumbed to deaths due to the virus. The active cases in the state stand at 8,498.

Meanwhile, the overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)