Telangana reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): A total of 1,891 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,878 discharges, and 7 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, Ministry of Health said.

The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,08,535 including 1,80,953 discharges. The active cases currently stand at 26,374. Moreover, as many as 21,801 people are currently in-home or institutional quarantine.

With seven new COVID-19 deaths in the state, the toll has climbed to 1,208. The cumulative recovery rate in the state stands at 85.5 percentage.

As many as 53,086 samples were tested in Telangana yesterday for novel Coronavirus.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that the new recoveries in the country have exceeded the new cases for three continuous weeks, unabated.

It also said that the "new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline." (ANI)