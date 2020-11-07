Telangana reports 1,607 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): As many as 1,607 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With these cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,48,891 including 1,372 deaths, and 19,936 active cases.

Meanwhile, 937 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery tally to 2,27,583 in Telangana.

A total of 17,134 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

With 50,357 new COVID1-9 infections, India's total cases surged to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, the toll has mounted to 1,25,562. (ANI)