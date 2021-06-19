Telangana Man Marries Two Women at the Same Time

In a new incident that has surfaced online, it is seen how a tribal man from Telangana is marrying two women at the same time. Arjun, a resident of the Ghanpur village fell in love with both Usharani and Surekha. The women were fine with the arrangement, and so Arjun married both of them in a ceremony recently.

Arjun had been courting the women since the past four years, and when the topic of marriage had been brought up, this decision was taken since everyone in the community agreed too.

Watch the video here:

Telangana man marries two women in same 'mandap' at the same time. Groom Arjun who is preparing for competitive exams fell in love with two girls Usharani and Surekha both studying in degree college. He was dating both the girls for the past four years.#LoveAfterLockup #married pic.twitter.com/KTTuxJ66ql — Aditya Bidwai (@AdityaBidwai) June 19, 2021

This might seem unusual for city folk, but a lot of tribal cultures approve of polygamous relationships in their community. This was also confirmed by Pandra Jaivantharao from the Mandal Praja Parishad who said, "Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage," in a statement to ANI.

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.WTC Final, Lunch: NZ Claw Back Into The Contest With Twin StrikesTelangana Man Marries Two Women at the Same Time . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.