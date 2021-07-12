Telangana Govt Employee Helps People Reunite With Missing Families

While most people say they don't have the time to do humanitarian work, the truth is, all you need is the will to do it, and Taslima Mohammed, a woman from Mulugu, Hyderabad proves it.

Despite being the Sub-Registrar of Mulugu district's District Registration and Stamps Department at the age of 36, she finds time on weekends or during off days to carry out her work. Her aim is to reunite missing people with their families, especially people with mental health challenges.

So far, she has united about 21 people with their families. She initially found them in places such as railway stations and bus stops and ensured they reached safely to their families. She was born and brought up in Mulugu, and joined her department after completing her postgraduation in organic chemistry.

Talking about how this initiative first started, she said, "It happened last year. I was on my way to office when I noticed an old man near Mulugu town. When I spoke to him, he provided me the details of his family members. With the help of police, we took him to his native village in West Godavari district," in a statement to The New Indian Express.

Taslima was first inspired by her father, a communist, who engaged in several humanitarian efforts in the past.

She also works as a weekend farmer, and donates all her wages to the other labourers who need them more. She says that she does farming not for the money, but only because the joy of working in a farm is much better than that of working in an office.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express).

