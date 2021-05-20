Telangana CM examines facilities, treatment for COVID-19 patients at Hyderabad hospital

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Gandhi Hospital.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday to examine the facilities and treatment for COVID-19 patients.

"The CM, for about an hour yesterday afternoon, went around the wards where the patients are admitted and inquired about the treatment given to them. He gave them confidence that he is there for them", informed an official release by the Telangana CMO.

Rao went around the ICU, Emergency, Out Patient Wards and general wards where the COVID-19 patient's were being treated. He went to the beds and spoke to the patients. He inquired about their personal details as well as their wellbeing. The CM also went to the General wards and interacted with the patients there.

While encouraging the patients, he asked them whether they were getting the proper treatment. He also inquired with them about the quality of food that is supplied to them. Telangana CM quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers there and continued his visit.

In the backdrop of the state government's decision to set up oxygen plants in all the government Hospitals, the Chief Minister examined the oxygen plant set up at the Gandhi Hospital.

The CM said the government would solve any problem they are facing and as young doctors they have the need to stand by the people in these troubled and turbulent times.

"In these difficult times you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all the cooperation to you," said the CM. (ANI)