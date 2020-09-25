Telangana CM condoles singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who passed away on Friday after over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

As per the official statement from the Chief Minister's office, Rao expressed shock and grief over the demise of the singer and said that 'Balu', as he is affectionately called by his fans, won the hearts of many across the country through his melodious songs.

"It's unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors and medical staff have gone in vain. Sri Balu had served the world of cinema as the singer, composer, and actor with distinction. The void created by this demise cannot be filled. My condolences to his family members," said the Chief Minister.

The late musician's son SP Charan told the media that his 74-year-old father breathed his last at 1:04 pm today.

Charan also extended gratitude to those who had been praying for the recovery of the musician.

The Padma Shri award-winning musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Scores of celebrities and fans of the vocalist have been praying for his swift recovery since he was admitted to the hospital in August. (ANI)

