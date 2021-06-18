Telangana Cabinet to meet today, to take call on COVID lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Telangana Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss key issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and the effect of monsoon on agriculture.

"An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," a state government's release said on Friday.

It said that in the meeting, the Cabinet is expected to discuss matters such as "lockdown in the state, rainfall, cultivation in the Monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation and other issues would be discussed."

The ongoing lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Saturday. Presently, the cabinet has given relaxation between 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6 pm, for people to reach home from their offices. (ANI)