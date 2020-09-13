Telangana BJP demands probe into Tollywood drug nexus

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Telangana unit of BJP has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to thoroughly investigate the drug nexus in Tollywood, the Telugu film industry after reports emerged that actor Rakul Preet Singh was allegedly among the list of actors named by actor Rhea Chakraborty during the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

"The drug connection case has now exposed many names in Bollywood and one actress's name from Tollywood -- the Telugu film industry -- has also come up and it is not a big surprise because a lot of big actors and actresses are not just drug users, abusers and addicts but also peddlers," Telangana BJP Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao told ANI on Saturday.

"We demand Chief Minister KCR seriously investigate the drug menace in Hyderabad. It is not just the Tollywood actors and actresses that are being impacted by the trap--it is also the college students, young people who are falling into the trap of abuse," he added.

The spokesperson further said it "ironic" that Rakul Preet Singh was the ambassador for preaching against drug abuse further adding that the BJP condemns "such aping" of western culture.

"The irony -- which died many deaths today -- is that this lady Rakul Preet Singh has advertised against drugs through government programmes. She has been a Telangana State ambassador Such is the duplicity and the BJP condemns this kind of aping of western culture which is now destroying the youth of this nation," the spokesperson said further.

"The masks of these youth icons need to be removed and all the A-Listers, B-Listers have to be put behind bars if they have violated any law under the Narcotics Act," he added.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death has revealed names of around 15 B-Grade Bollywood celebrities who are involved in drug use, sources said.

Among these 15 celebrities, some are procurers of drugs and some are consumers, they said.

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of actor Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)