Telangana: 60 arrested for attending rave party during lockdown hours

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Sixty people were on Sunday arrested for attending a rave birthday party organised during lockdown hours.

Police has registered cases under section 188 of Disaster Management Act against all of them.

Sharing the information, Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy said: "In the early hours today, Kadthal police acting on credible information conducted raids on a farm and saw that 60 people, including 55 IT employees were celebrating birthday of one of them and together they had organised a rave party."

Police have taken into custody all the 60 persons, including the birthday boy, three organisers, a DJ and the owner of the farm house as well seized liquor from the spot.

While the three organisers, the farmhouse owner and the person whose birthday was celebrated will be produced before the court, the remaining will be served notices under 41(A) CrPC.

Among the 55 IT professionals booked included 25 women. (ANI)