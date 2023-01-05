Teladoc Health Launches Fully Integrated Whole-Person Care Experience with New App

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Consumers will now be able to seamlessly access Teladoc Health's full range of services, including primary care, mental health and chronic condition management from one place and under a single portable account.

With the launch of the fully integrated experience, Teladoc Health unveiled a new brand identity designed to reflect the company's focus on the delivery of its whole-person care strategy and mission of empowering all people to live their healthiest lives.

Spanish Language Availability and Unified Brand Enhance Personalized, Seamless Approach

PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today the launch of a fully integrated health care experience through a new comprehensive digital application enabling personalized whole-person care to individuals. Consumers will now be able to seamlessly access Teladoc Health’s full range of services, including primary care, mental health and chronic condition management from one place and under a single portable account. In addition, Teladoc Health’s full suite of services will be available in Spanish and English language, under the Teladoc Health brand.

“Our goal is to provide options for those individuals who don’t have primary care or good chronic condition management or mental health support,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer at Teladoc Health. “This fully integrated experience not only helps individuals navigate between physical and mental health, but it also takes into consideration social determinants of health that play an integral part in their wellbeing.”

With the new Teladoc Health app experience, consumers can quickly navigate across eligible services, review all physician-based integrated care plans and have access to care coordination capabilities with in-person providers ensuring clinical needs are met. Additionally, the complete set of services will be available in Spanish language on the mobile application and website – a critical shift with more than 40 million people in the United States reporting they speak Spanish at home. Over the last year, the company has also invested in bringing on more than 100 new Spanish-speaking providers. Early data indicates these steps have already made an immediate and measurable impact. For example, as of late 2022, the satisfaction ratings among Spanish-speaking individuals using Teladoc Health services exceeds that of non-Spanish speaking individuals.

“Consumers are tired of connecting the dots between different clinicians, both in-person and virtually. They require their experience to be as seamless as possible,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “We are proud to deliver on this expectation, uniquely meeting individual health needs with a tailored solution to care for the whole person and deliver better outcomes for all.”

In a study conducted by Teladoc Health, 60 percent of consumers preferred virtual access to all of their care due to frustrations around care coordination. This unique experience launched by Teladoc Health puts the individual rather than the healthcare system at the center of their health by virtually integrating all the healthcare services necessary to meet a full set of physical, mental, socioeconomic needs then connecting that care to a 24/7 engagement platform that translates real-time data from clinicians and patients into applied health signals that help Teladoc Health members and their doctors make better health decisions.

“As we look to improve access to care for our employees and their families, the need for a solution that can address the whole person, both physical and mental health, has become clear,” said Benjamin Swig, Director of Healthcare Innovation & Strategy at Acadian, a Teladoc Health client. “The move to integrated primary care, chronic disease management and behavioral support made sense, and we are excited to have all of these services accessible to our employees via a single application through Teladoc Health starting this year.”

With the launch of the fully integrated experience, Teladoc Health unveiled a new brand identity designed to reflect the company’s focus on the delivery of its whole person care strategy and mission of empowering all people to live their healthiest lives. The new look and feel builds upon the Teladoc Health “Connector” logo which represents the ongoing connection between customers and the care they need to achieve new levels of health.

The fully integrated experience is available to specific clients starting this month, with full market availability later this year.

