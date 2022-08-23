TELA Bio to Participate in Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the Company will participate in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present virtually at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022, at 8:30am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
ir@telabio.com


