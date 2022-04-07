Tel Aviv shooting: Five wounded as two gunmen open fire in tourist hotspot

The shooting on Thursday evening occurred in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants - @rbinyamini

At least six people were wounded on Thursday night after two gunmen opened fire in a tourist hotspot in central Tel Aviv, in what appeared to be the latest in series of terror attacks in Israel.

According to Israeli media reports, the shootings occurred at three "scenes" in Dizengoff street, which is packed with bars and restaurants.

Images of the scene showed the floor outside one restaurant covered in broken glass, while the wounded were said to be in a critical condition.

It appeared to be the fourth terror attack in Israel in the past two weeks, following a similar attack in a suburb of Tel Aviv last which which left five people dead.

Initial reports said that one of the attackers had been shot but that the second had fled the scene, with a manhunt underway last night.

"We were sitting at a restaurant on Dizengoff and suddenly there was a huge racket and a wave of people as everyone started running. Tables were falling and we got swept up in it and ran,” Sam, a Tel Aviv resident, told the Times of Israel.

“No one knew what was going on. As we walked along Dizengoff all we could see at all the bars were fallen tables and broken glass," he added.

Naftali Bennett, the Israeli prime minister, was last night receiving updates on the situation at the Israeli military's base in Tel Aviv.

The identities of the attackers had not been confirmed last night, but the previous three attacks were committed by Palestinians and Arab-Israeli citizens. Israeli authorities said at the time that the terrorists were supporters of the so-called Islamic State group.

The attacks coincided with the tense period of Ramadan in Israel, which has led to repeated clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in East Jerusalem.

Last week, Mr Bennett warned that Israel was facing a "wave of Arab terror" and the government has ramped up the presence of armed troops in Israeli towns and cities.

