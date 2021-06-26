Tel Aviv Pride Parade returns after last year's COVID cancellation
Jacob Moscovitch
·2 min read
Dozens of rainbow and Israeli flags billowed in the hot breeze on Friday as tens of thousands of people came to revel and celebrate as Tel Aviv’s gay Pride parade kicked off.
The parade, a vibrant display of acceptance, was one of the largest public events in Israel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration is considered the biggest LGBTQ+ event in the conservative Middle East and is held in the country’s rare hub of gay culture.
Although there were concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, linked to the U.S. bred Delta variant, the seaside gathering held on the coastal promenade drew an estimated 100,000 people, according to local news reports.
The country’s rapid vaccination drive allowed Pride to return after being cancelled last year due to concerns aboutspreading the virus.
Israeli authorities, which fully reopened the country this spring, are once again requiring people to wear masks in indoor public places, and are advising masks at large outdoor events. Less than half of attendees wore face coverings.
