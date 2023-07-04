Tel Aviv: At least six injured in suspected car ramming and stabbing attack

Israeli military armoured vehicles advance during an operation in Jenin city (AFP via Getty Images)

At least six people have been injured after an alleged car-ramming and stabbing incident in Israel.

The suspected attacker has reportedly been “neutralised” by police after the assault in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Israeli officials say the assailant was a Palestinian man from the West Bank.

It comes amid a period of tense violence in the region after Israeli forces killed 10 people during a raid on a refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Jenin.

Israel used drones to hit targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank on Monday morning.

Hundreds of Israeli troops were then deployed inside the refugee camp – a stronghold of Palestinian militants – at midday, pushing ahead with the largest operation in the area after more than a year of fighting.

Black smoke rose from the crowded streets of the camp while exchanges of fire rang out and the buzzing of drones was heard overhead. Military bulldozers ploughed through narrow streets, damaging buildings as they cleared the way for Israeli forces.

Jenin has experienced repeated Israeli military raids in the past year and local Palestinians have been linked to shooting attacks targeting Israelis.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least eight Palestinians were killed, while 50 people were wounded - ten critically.

Among the dead were young men and Palestinian youths, including a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-olds.