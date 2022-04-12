TekSavvy Launches Super-Fast Fibre Internet Service in Wallaceburg

·2 min read

ISP launches fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Wallaceburg as part of an ongoing investment to provide affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent community via a high-speed fibre-optic network. This is to the benefit of residents and local businesses.

CHATHAM, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. ("TekSavvy"), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), is pleased to announce the launch of TekSavvy fibre-to-the-home in Wallaceburg. Fibre Internet service is now available to 270 homes and businesses in Wallaceburg. Fibre service will continue to roll-out in Wallaceburg during the next few months, with completion scheduled for early summer 2022.

TekSavvy fibre service vehicle at headquarters. Chatham, ON. March 4, 2022. Nick Kozak Photo. (CNW Group/TekSavvy Solutions Inc.)
The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. No term commitments are required for TekSavvy Fibre Internet service, but if residential customers choose to sign up for the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package for a 24-month term commitment, they will receive a $20 monthly bill credit for their first 12 months of service. Visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre for more details on applicable terms and conditions, availability, plans, pricing and current promotions.

Fast, flexible and reliable internet service is essential for sustainable long-term business growth. To better support and help businesses succeed in changing times, TekSavvy also offers a host of services like Dedicated Internet Access, Managed Security, Unified Communications and Managed Wi-Fi solutions. For more info on TekSavvy Business Solutions, visit business.teksavvy.com.

"TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Wallaceburg," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "Residents can access fast, reliable internet service with download speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited usage — and all at a reasonable price."

"Wallaceburg's importance as the second-largest community in Chatham-Kent means its industry and business sectors and its residents require a reliable high-speed fibre-optic network to help the community continue to grow," said Mayor Darrin Canniff.

Residents in Wallaceburg interested in TekSavvy Fibre Internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadian homes and businesses with award-winning telecom services for more than 20 years. Committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide, TekSavvy provides end-to-end communication networks and wireless digital solutions across Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

