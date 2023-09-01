Tekla and Stüssy Reunite To Brighten up the Last Days of Summer

Tekla and Stüssy are back with another striking colorway of their lifestyle collection, marking the duo's fourth team-up.

Designed for both the home and the beach, the collection features its signature poplin sleepwear, percale bedding and terry towels, each crafted with co-branded details. Sleepwear lands in the form of hooded bathrobes and terry shorts in rich multi-colored stripes, complete with a matching short and shirt set in vibrant lime.

The bedding features the same bright lime hue, alongside a terry towel in the same colorway, designed with Stüssy’s signature swirl. The new iteration follows the duo's recent "Berry" and "Hand-drawn Stripes" colorways, joining the wider range of blue and "Cactus Green."

Take a closer look at the new collection above, now available to shop from Tekla and Stüssy's online stores alongside Stüssy chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations and Tekla's new Copenhagen flagship.

