Tekla and JJJJound's Bedding Collaboration Is Coming Soon

First teased on Instagram back in August, the collaboration between bedding pioneers Tekla and design studio JJJJound is set to officially launch this week.

Comprised of linen duvet covers, pillow shams and top sheets, the collection sees the Copenhagen-based homeware brand and Montreal-based label joining forces to debut an exclusive taupe colorway. Made with Tekla's signature open-weave linen in 180 GSM, the duvet set aims to offer a breathable yet comforting weight and texture. Made with extra-long flax yarn for guaranteed strength and durability, Tekla's dedication to quality fabric ensures that each piece will stay soft long after its first use.

Made for the minimalists, each piece in the collection comes complete with JJJJound's signature logo in white embroidery, positioned in order to create a layered effect across the bed once fully made. Celebrating the collection's launch, both Tekla and JJJJound teased the collaborative products through a poster campaign in their respective cities.

Tekla's partnership with JJJJound comes not long after the bedding brand joined forces with Stussy earlier this year, for a collection of striped sleepwear in blue hues.

The collection will be available to buy exclusively from Tekla's website and JJJJound's website from September 29.